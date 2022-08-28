24.1 C
Abuja
24.1 C
Abuja

Reps ask foreign airlines to shelve sale of tickets in dollars

Business and EconomyData Stories
Joseph OLAOLUWA
foreign Nnaji
Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, has frowned at the alleged insistence of some foreign airlines to sell their tickets in dollars.

Nnaji, who, in a statement, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for releasing more than half of the trapped foreign airlines’ funds, urged the foreign carriers to discontinue the dollar-denominated practice to save passengers from undue pressure.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the ministries of Aviation and Finance, as well as those of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for their roles in making the release of the funds possible.

The CBN had on Friday August 26, 2022 allocated the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales monies.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that the sum of $230 million was released as special forex (FX) intervention, while another sum of $35 million was released through the retail secondary market intervention sales (SMIS) auction.

Nnaji also expressed thanks to the Speaker and the leadership of the House of Representatives for, as he put it, always responding swiftly to the matters affecting the industry.

He urged the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the member airlines to show understanding by rescinding some of the actions they had taken against Nigeria.

He said, “As representatives of the Nigerian people, the House leadership and members of my Committee will continue to dialogue with the executives to ensure robust air transport economy in our country.”

- Advertisement -

Nnaji stressed that while the relevant organs of government were making efforts to liquidate the remaining balance, sufficient arrangements should be put in place to avoid a reoccurrence of such circumstances.

He appealed to the airlines to make efforts to bring down their fares on Nigerian routes, noting that investigations had shown that Nigerian travellers pay higher fares on international routes more than any country does in Africa.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Electricity distributors push for 30,000 megawatts to meet Nigeria’s electricity demand

THE Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of electricity distribution companies...
News

Miyetti Allah reacts to Gumi’s allegation that terrorists paying herders N50,000 per head daily

By Oluwatobi Enitan and Fatunbi Olayinka ..says group has no link to terror groups The National...
News

FG expands FCT transmission grid by 624mw

THE Federal Government has advanced work on the Abuja Feeding Scheme project, which comprises...
News

Experts seek funding pool from CBN for enterpreneurs

Experts in the industry sector of the economy have urged the Central Bank of...
Conflict and Security

NDLEA arrests cleaner, who leads drug syndicate at Lagos airport

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a cleaner, Ohiagu...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleElectricity distributors push for 30,000 megawatts to meet Nigeria’s electricity demand

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.