Reps endorse Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers

THE House of Representatives has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

At a plenary on Thursday, March 20, the House passed a resolution backing the March 18 proclamation, which saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The approval was sealed by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas after he put the request to a voice vote, with the majority of the House shouting in approval.

The approval came after Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, announced that he had forwarded the decision to the National Assembly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

He invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to justify the move and appointed Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the state’s sole administrator.

Tinubu cited prolonged political instability in the state as the reason for his decision, vowing to restore governance, peace, and security to the oil-rich state.

“It has become inevitably compelling for me to evoke the provision of section 305 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended to declare a state of emergency in River State with effect from today 18th March, year 2025, and I so do.

“By this declaration, the governor of River State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retired) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state and the interests of the good people of River State,” the president said.