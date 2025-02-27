Reps order Wike to appoint auditor-general for FCT area councils

THE House of Representatives has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to appoint a substantive auditor-general for the area councils in accordance with extant laws.

The House resolution was based on a motion by Obordor Mitema, who represents Ogbia Federal Constituency, and seconded by Usman Bala during the Public Accounts Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 26.

The panel observed that the absence of a substantive auditor-general had delayed the signing and transmission of audited account reports, as required by the Constitution.

While receiving a presentation from the Acting Auditor-General for the Area Councils, Abdullahi Salihu, the committee chairman, Bamidele Salam, emphasised the need for the committee’s intervention to resolve the issue.

“Honourable colleagues, I think we should step into this. As I said, when we resumed in October 2023, the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation in Nigeria was vacant for about two years.

“The former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to make an appointment. And so, audit reports were not submitted. When we came in, my Senate counterpart decided to write letters to the President and make some advocacy upon which a substantive one was appointed.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He further said that the committee might need to summon the minister to explain the reasons behind the delay in the appointment.

In his presentation, the acting auditor-general highlighted several breaches, including the non-submission of audited financial reports for 2023–2024, failure to remit pension deductions to the pension commission, and the non-submission of available audited reports to the committee.

He also explained that most of the infractions occurred under previous administrations, as he has only served in an acting capacity for six months.

Responding, a committee member representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency. Billy Osawaru, urged the committee to enforce the full weight of the law on the Office of the Auditor-General for the infractions committed, emphasising that such actions must be addressed.