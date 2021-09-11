28.9 C
Research identifies suicide bombing as major problem in Nigeria’s North-East

Marcus Fatunmole

NIGERIA recorded more suicide bombing incidents than other forms of suicide between 2010 and 2020, Consultant Psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital Moses Audu said on Friday.

Audu, a professor, said his team undertook a study on suicide following increasing cases of the act by prominent people in Jos and other parts of the country.

He was a guest speaker at a webinar to commemorate the 2021 World Suicide Prevention Day with the theme: ‘Creating Hope Through Action.’

The webinar, which sought better ways to report suicide by the media, had the theme: ‘Suicide Reporting, a Social Responsibility Imperative.’

The webinar had support and participation from the Suicide Is No Solution Initiative, ASIDO Foundation, Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Online Media Publishers, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (Oyo State) and other organisations.

In his address, Audu said out of 800 reports studied, his team identified 343 separate incidents.

He said most cases were suicide bombing in the North-East, and 70 per cent of people who engaged in the act were men.

He noted that other cases in the study were mainly hanging and poisoning.

He said there was a sharp increase in suicide between 2010 and 2012, and the frequency declined in 2016, “rose again gradually and then went down in 2020.”

He listed the causes of suicide in the country to include bombers’ belief that God would reward them for killing non-adherents to their beliefs, drug abuse, depression, financial difficulty, marital difficulty or relationship problems, joblessness and hopelessness, among others.

Founder of ASIDO Foundation Jubril Abdulmalik said people who dressed well could be suffering from mental health challenges that would lead them to commit suicide.

According to him, depression  was the most important reason people committed suicide.  

“Suicide is simply the intentional taking of one’s own life,” he said.

He said, “every suicide is tragic and affects families and communities.”

Following increasing cases of suicide worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) had, in 2012, declared suicide as a public health emergency, he said.

He further explained the number of people attempting suicide was 20 times more than those who successfully executed it.

He said Nigeria and the rest of Africa lacked data on suicide, making WHO’s estimate of 20 million attempting suicide on the continent yearly very low.

He added that suicides “are preventable,” and responsible reporting could reduce the rate of suicide.

Abdulmalik urged anyone contemplating suicide to seek professional help.

Other speakers at the webinar also appealed to anyone contemplating suicide to reconsider such a thought and seek help.

Meanwhile, The ICIR reports that cases of suicide unrelated to bombing peaked in Nigeria in 2019 as many people used insecticides, mainly sniper, to commit the act.

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) banned many agrochemical products produced in small quantities to discourage people with suicidal thoughts. 

Nigerian laws criminalise suicide, and persons who attempt suicide are liable to a one-year jail term, said Abdulmalik.

He said people who tried suicide wished they had died when taken to court by the Police because of the rigours of prosecution.

Nigerian mental health law is ‘horrible,’ he said.

“The mental health legislation in Nigeria at the moment is something we inherited from the British colonial government. It’s called the Lunacy Act of 1958,” Abdulmalik said.

He, however, said law enforcement agents would not punish doctors who kept persons who attempted suicide if the law enforcers eventually discovered the persons in doctors custody.

The ICIR reported in 2019 that WHO ranked Nigeria as the country with the highest cases of suicide in Africa and sixth globally.

In its recent report on suicide – Suicide Worldwide in 2019 – the WHO said suicide remained one of the leading causes of death globally.

 “Every year, more people die from suicide than HIV, malaria or breast cancer or war and homicide. In 2019, more than 700,000 people died by suicide: one in every 100 deaths, prompting WHO to produce new guidance to help countries improve suicide prevention and care.”

Marcus Fatunmole

Research identifies suicide bombing as major problem in Nigeria's North-East

