Resign from Tinubu’s gov’t, face Rivers politics, APC National Secretary tackles Wike

THE National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to quit President Bola Tinubu’s government and focus fully on what he described as his ‘obsession’ with Rivers State politics.

Basiru in a statement on Monday, January 5, said the minister had no authority to interfere in the internal affairs of the ruling party, stressing that Wike was not a member of the APC and, therefore, lacked the standing to comment on its leadership or activities.

‎”I am the National Secretary of APC, and I don’t see any basis for him to be making comments about my activities either in Rivers State or in any part of Nigeria. As the National Secretary of the party, my activities aren’t confined to Osun State, contrary to his wrong impression.

‎”I am the head of the National Secretariat of the APC. So, he has no locus whatsoever to engage me in any political activity that concerns the APC until he joins the party,” he said.

The APC scribe dismissed what he described as veiled threats issued by Wike, insisting that his political background had prepared him to withstand intimidation from any quarter.

“‎I am one of the young Nigerians that confronted military dictatorship. I can’t be bullied by anybody, no matter how highly placed. My records as National Secretary are above board, and I can’t be queried by somebody who isn’t a member of APC,” he said.

Basiru also rejected allegations suggesting that he had an interest in Rivers State funds, particularly the state’s alleged N600 billion allocation, describing the claim as baseless and inconsistent with his record in public service.

The exchange followed comments by Wike during a “thank-you” visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday, where the minister warned Basiru to stay away from the state’s political affairs.

“‎Let me warn those who come to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion, you come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow,” he said.

‎“I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Please don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. You have to be careful with the statements you make,” he added.

The warning came against the backdrop of ongoing political tension in the oil-rich Rivers State, particularly between Wike, the state immediate past governor and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Basiru had earlier on Sunday, declared support for Fubara, urging party leaders to refrain from taking sides in the feud between the two leaders.

He also cautioned the APC South-South Chairman, Victor Giadom, against making derogatory remarks about the governor or any other elected official.

According to Basiru, members of the party’s National Working Committee should maintain neutrality in political crises to preserve internal cohesion.