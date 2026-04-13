Retired police officers protest at Force Headquarters over pension management

RETIRED officers of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday April 13, trooped to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to protest the handling of their pension.

They called for an immediate exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and a comprehensive review of their retirement benefits.

The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the CPS, which they said had failed to meet their financial needs since they left active service.

According to them, pension payments under the scheme are often delayed and too small to cope with the country’s rising cost of living. The retirees insisted that after years of service to the nation, they deserve a more reliable and adequate pension system.

This demonstration is not an isolated incident. For several years, retired officers, particularly under the Association of Retired Police Officers under CPS, have repeatedly called for reforms. Their demands have largely centered on the need to either restructure the current scheme or remove police personnel from it entirely.

Tension rose during the protest when a senior police officer, Alonyenu F. I., addressed the group. His remarks were met with visible frustration from the retirees, who felt their concerns were not being taken seriously. In a heated response, one of the protesters said: “We are fighting for our rights, and you say you will deal with people? You cannot intimidate us.”

Despite the confrontation, the protesters remained at the headquarters, maintaining their demand for immediate government action.

Efforts to address the issue have been made at the legislative level. On October 22, 2025, the House of Representatives passed a bill seeking to remove the police from the CPS. The Nigerian Senate subsequently adopted the bill, raising hopes among retirees. However, the proposed law is yet to be signed by President Bola Tinubu, leaving the matter unresolved.

Although the federal government has announced the clearance of ₦97 billion in pension arrears, there are concerns among retired officers that this has not significantly improved their wellbeing. They continue to press for a system that ensures timely and adequate payments.