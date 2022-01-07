Reuters Institute offers journalism fellowships

— 1 min read

THE Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism seeks applicants for its Journalist Fellowship Program.

The programme is slated for October 2022, January 2023, and April 2023, and will last three to six months.

It aims at giving visiting journalists from around the world an opportunity to critically reflect upon their profession, to research a subject of their choice under the supervision of an academic specialising in that area, and to enjoy the breadth of academic, cultural, and social life at the University of Oxford.

Mid-career journalists can apply for a fellowship at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Applicants must have at least five years of journalism experience and strong English skills.

The institute says successful applicant fees will be covered and they will receive a monthly stipend of £2,000, which will be enough to cover the cost of accommodation, food, and general living expenses.

Reuters will also cover the cost of travel to and from the UK and any visa costs.

The submission of application deadline is February 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.