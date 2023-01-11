Reuters Institute seeks post-doctoral research fellows

THE Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) is seeking to appoint two post-doctoral researchers to work on a project aimed at the quantitative analysis of news audiences across a sample of more than forty countries, with a particular emphasis on digital media, news, and politics.

The purpose of the larger project is to develop a better understanding of media developments in different countries (and their implications), including the interplay between analog and digital media and the relationship between news provision and news consumption.

The organisation said the individuals appointed will be working with the Institute Director Rasmus Nielsen and with the Director of Research Richard Fletcher as part of the wider project.

The deadline for submission of applications is February 6, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.