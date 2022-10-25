29.1 C
Rishi Sunak sworn in as Prime Minister, sacks cabinet

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
RISHI Sunak was on Tuesday sworn in as Britain’s new Prime Minister after meeting with King Charles and has already wielded the big stick on his first day in the office by sacking several ministers.

Sunak in his first address to the nation from Downing Street described his election as a measure to correct the “mistakes” of his predecessors.

“Trust is earned and I will earn yours,” the first Indian-origin Prime Minister in the UK’s history said, adding that “work would begin immediately”.

So far, four ministers – Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith and Development Minister Vicky Ford – have been asked to step down, but reports indicate that the recently appointed Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng, will retain his seat.

Sunak has promised his administration will deliver on the promise of a stronger National Healthcare System (NHS), schools, safer streets, supporting armed forces, levelling up and creating jobs.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are already pouring in for the new prime minister. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media that he hoped Sunak would be able “to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today”.

He added that he was “ready to continue strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership”, following months with London as one of Kyiv’s most vocal supporters against Russia’s February invasion.

On his part, France’s Emmanuel Macron tweeted that “together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world”.

“I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and (the) G7 as close friends,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also tweeted.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

