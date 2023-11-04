Rivers crisis: Fubara apologises, assures residents of peace

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, has issued an apology to the people of the state following the political crisis that has rocked the past few days.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 4, Fubara described the incident as regrettable and thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for weighing in on the fall-out between himself and his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

“I wish to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his fatherly intervention, which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises. I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter.

“Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace, and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern. Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective,” the statement read.

Recall, there has been political tension in Rivers state following news of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The tension was heightened earlier this week during a fire outbreak at the Rivers State House of Assembly on Sunday, October 29.

Fubara claimed that he was shot at by military officials in the state while on his way to assess the damage done to the House of Assembly as a result of the fire on Monday, October 30.

After the fire incident, impeachment actions were initiated against Fubara on Monday by some members of the House of Assembly believed to be loyal to Wike, and the Majority Leader Ehie Edison, known to be the governor’s ally, was removed.

He was also accused of masterminding the previous day’s fire as part of efforts to frustrate the impeachment process.

However, hours after his removal as Majority Leader, Edison was elected as the new Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Fubara has, however, assured Rivers residents of peace, adding that it is the collective responsibility of Himself and his predecessor to advance the progress of the people.

“On my part, I am always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquillity with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr President and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother governors and the elders.

“I assure the good people and youths of Rivers state, that peace will certainly prevail, and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security, progress and development of our state. As governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers state for the regrettable anxieties of the last few days while thanking you all for your concerns and continued support, love, and prayers,” he concluded.