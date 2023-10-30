‘I was shot at,’ Fubara alleges, as Rivers Assembly moves to impeach governor

THE Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said he was shot at by police and military officers on his way to the state House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday, October 30.

Fubara’s claim made amid the suspension of the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, over allegations that he supervised the burning of the Assembly Complex Sunday night.

Fire engulfed the complex on Sunday, October 29, around 10 p.m.

It was subsequently quenched by the Fire Service and security agents who prevented it from consuming the entire complex.

The crises follow reports of an impending impeachment of the governor by the House.

While it remains uncertain whether the fire is related to the political dispute, there have been rumours of feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The feud allegedly resulted in the removal of the Majority Leader believed to be one of the Fubara’s loyalists, although the House led by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, said Ehie was removed for being the alleged sponsor of the fire outbreak,

The House also served an impeachment notice on the governor.

A protest immediately broke out outside the omplex with the governor and his supporters resisting the planned impeachment.

Some viral videos on social media showed how the governor’s entourage was allegedly tear gassed and sprayed with water by the Police outside the complex.

The House members subsequently fled the Assembly complex for safety as tear gas was fired outside building.

In another video sighted by The ICIR, the embattled governor stated that he was shot at on his way to the House of Assembly.

He also asked those plotting his removal to publicly state his offence, adding that he enjoyed the people’s support.

“When you have the youths, you have the power. But the difference with our own power, we do not abuse it. We woke up this morning to a very troubling news, and we have gone to the Assembly to see for ourselves what’s happening. On my way there, I was shot at directly by the military operation. But it doesn’t matter.

“Whatever that wants to happen today, make it happened…Come out and tell the people of Rivers State what Fubura has done.”

Fubura of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was the state governorship candidate favoured by Wike during the last governorship election.