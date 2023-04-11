30.1 C
Rivers supplementary elections to hold April 15

Ijeoma OPARA
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Saturday April 15 as the date for supplementary elections in the Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana areas of Rivers state.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state Johnson Sinikiem disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, April 11, where he announced that the elections would be carried out across 419 polling units: 42 in Khana and 377 in Port Harcourt II.

“The management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State wishes to inform all political parties and the entire public that the supplementary election for Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies earlier announced by the Commission will hold this Saturday, April 15, 2023 by 8.30am in the following LGAs/registration areas.

“The Commission therefore calls on all registered voters in the affected registration areas/polling units to come out en-masse on the above-mentioned date to cast their votes and to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and in accordance with laid down guidelines,” the statement read.

Following the elections held nationwide on February 25, INEC had suspended the voting exercise for two National Assembly seats in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area over irregularities.

Sinikiem announced the suspension a day after some members of political parties accused the Collation Officer of the Port Harcourt LGA Teddy Charles Adias of manipulating results.

He also said the suspension was necessitated by threats  to the Collation Officer’s life.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

