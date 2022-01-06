34.1 C
Abuja

Romance scam: Not every Nigerian is a scammer – Malawian

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Related

1min read

A Malawian woman Priscilla Cynthia Mhango says that dating a Nigerian man she met online is the best decision she has ever made, and chided critics who say that Nigerian men seeking to find love through date sites and other online platforms are scammers.

“I lied to everyone that we met before, otherwise everyone thought I was gone. Nigerian population is over 200 million. Not everyone can be a scammer,” Mhango said in a tweet.

Catfishing, also known as dating scams or romance scams, is a deceptive activity where a person creates a fictional persona or fake identity on a social networking service, usually targeting a specific victim for financial gain, to compromise the victim in some way or for other fulfillments.

The FBI said between January 1st – July 31st 2021, it received more than 1,800 complaints about romance scams where victims were coerced into sending money digitally or trading cryptocurrency for other persons, resulting in losses totaling about $133 million.

“Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen. Eventually, they will ask for money,” the FBI stated in an advisory.

However, Mhango has been friends with her partner for the past three years after he sent her a direct message on social media and began dating about a year ago. Since then, both have visited each other and found a hobby in learning about new cultures.

She encourages other women to keep an open mind when it comes to finding love, as it transcends colour, location or language.

- Advertisement -

An analysis by TechShielder on 20 countries published last year ranked Nigeria as the second country after the Philippines, where one is most likely to fall victim to a romance scam, with over 1, 000 reported cases leading to a staggering $16.4 million financial loss in the year 2020.

Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, catfishing has been on the rise in recent years in an operation model that functions similar to a multi-level marketing or pyramid scheme. Mentors recruit workers who master the art of storytelling and then try to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

According to Social Catfish marketing manager Johnny Santiago, when successful, the mentor can get up to 10 percent of whatever their recruit manages to siphon off the victim.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

It is misplaced priority to expect anything new from Buhari –PDP

THE opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) said it would be a misplaced and unfortunate...
Factcheck

Were Gagariga brothers promoted to rank of major general the same day?

A PHOTO of two Nigerian Army officers has been circulated on social media with...
News

Romance scam: Not every Nigerian is a scammer – Malawian

A Malawian woman Priscilla Cynthia Mhango says that dating a Nigerian man she met...
News

Uzodinma should explain Gulak’s murder, other killings in Imo –Okorocha

FORMER IMO State Governor Rochas Okorocha has challenged his successor Hope Uzodinma to tell...
National News

Magodo crisis: Lagos govt to provide Shangisha landlords with 549 plots of land

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has met with the warring parties in Magodo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

FG introduces sugar tax on non- alcoholic beverages

Sabon Gari: Despite FG’s multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36m yearly...

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUzodinma should explain Gulak’s murder, other killings in Imo –Okorocha
Next articleWere Gagariga brothers promoted to rank of major general the same day?

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.