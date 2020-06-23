Rory Peck Trust opens contest for video journalists worldwide

RORY Peck Trust, is accepting nominations worldwide for the 2020 The Rory Peck Awards.

The awards aimed at honoring freelance cameramen and camerawomen.

Each year the Rory Peck Awards honor the most outstanding work produced by freelance journalists and filmmakers working worldwide.

The Rory Peck Trust was established in 1995, two years after freelance cameraman Rory Peck was killed while filming in Moscow.

According to the oranisation, freelance video journalists who cover international news and current affairs can apply for an award.

There are four awards: news, features, the Sony Professional Impact Award for Current Affairs and the Martin Adler Prize for a local freelance journalist or field producer.

In all categories, the awards recognize the quality of camerawork, but also take into account individual endeavor, initiative and journalistic ability.

Entries must have been broadcast (television, agency feed, recognized online news publisher) between July 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020. Works not in English must be accompanied by a detailed storyline and translation.

The deadline is Aug. 3.

Apply here