Sanwo-Olu declares work-free days for PVC collection in Lagos

THE Lagos State Government has declared a four-day holiday for public servants to enable them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

This was confirmed in a circular released on Wednesday, January 18, by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

According to the circular, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved the work-free day for the public servants.

The work-free days would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

Part of the circular read, “Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below.”

The specified dates for different grade levels are: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07 and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08 and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

The circular directed accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” the circular added.