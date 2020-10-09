Sanwo-Olu grants Funke Akindele, husband, 56 others state pardon

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has granted Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello and 56 other inmates a state pardon.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the State’s official Twitter handle on Friday and signed by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Lagos State Attorney-General.

Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Onigbanjo said the state pardon followed recommendations by the Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to the Attorney General, the State Advisory Council acted under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution.

Onigbanjo stated that the recommendations were made after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of the offence, old age, and ill-health among other parameters.

She enjoined the beneficiaries to be good citizens and stay away from crime.

The eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy is headed by Abayomi Finnih which was earlier inaugurated by Sanwo-Olu in December 2019.

The ICIR had reported that Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello were arrested and charged to court after a video surfaced on the social media showing the couple hosting a house party in clear violation of the social distancing guideline against Coronavirus.