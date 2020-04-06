Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband to 14 days community service, fined N100,000 each

NOLLYWOOD actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, have been sentenced to 14 days of community service for violating the lock down directive issued by the Lagos State Government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The couple were also fined of N100,000 each after pleading guilty at the start of proceedings at a Lagos Island Magistrate Court on Monday.

They were arrested and charged to court after a video surfaced on the social media showing Akindele hosting a house party during the weekend in clear violation of the social distancing guideline against Coronavirus.

According to reports, the couple would also go into isolation after the community service which entails educating some residents on the need for social distancing.

Akindele and her husband, came under fire for disregarding the law which was passed in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, March 26.

The Bill which was passed into law empowers the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to issue and enforce a lock down to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Titled ‘A Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Coronavirus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes’, the Bill has 25 sections, one of which stipulates that anyone caught flouting the Coronavirus lock down directive will be jailed for a month or fined N100,000.

Besides the prosecution, the actress has also suffered a hit on her brand.

Shortly after she was arrested for the offence, the Jenifa Diary creator, an advert for Dettol where she was preaching social distancing and improved personal hygiene, was pulled down from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s website, where it had previously been published.

In addition, NCDC distanced itself from the brouhaha when it clarified that it has not employed an ambassador to spread messages on preventive measures to be taken against Covid-19.

Also, Dettol, the brand directly linked to Akindele, stated that it did not condone any breach of directives issued to ensure safety of citizens against the spread of the deadly virus.

At the moment, Lagos is the epicentre of the deadly virus in Nigeria, with a record of 120 confirmed cases according NCDC.