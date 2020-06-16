Sanwo-Olu suspends reopening of places of worship, event centres  indefinitely

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has suspended the reopening of mosques, churches, event centres and gatherings in the state till further notice.

The governor announced the suspension during a press briefing held at the Government House on Tuesday.

“I am here to inform you that we will not be proceeding with the reopening of places of worship as stated earlier for 19th and 21st. We are suspending it till further notice” the governor said.

Sanwoolu added that the state government’s review “indicates that attempt of opening we needed that attempt to reopen.”

“We wish to state that all social events, event centres, social clubs all still remain closed. And for emphasis, all of them still remain closed, they have not been opened,” he said.

According to Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the suspension of the opening of the places of worship and social gatherings was as a result of advice from health officials

The governor had in a press briefing on June announced its intention to reopen religious centres on June 21.

According to him, mosques were to reopen from June 19 while churches were to begin services from June 21 and were to open only on Friday and Sunday.