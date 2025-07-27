Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 newly elected Lagos LG chairmen

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in the newly elected chairmen and their deputies across the state’s 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

The ICIR reported that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as sweeping the polls.

The exercise was marred by low voter turnout and allegations of irregularities in some areas.

The opposition parties in the state rejected the poll, alleging widespread irregularities, voter suppression, and ballot box stuffing.

A former deputy governor of the state, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, called for the cancellation of the election over alleged irregularities.

During the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, July 27, Sanwo-Olu described their election as a call to service and a commitment to selfless leadership.

“Your victory is not a trophy, it’s a mandate, and it comes with weighty expectations,” he said.

He urged them to prioritise grassroots development, uphold transparent governance, and remain accountable to the people.

He also outlined key expectations, including improved roads, enhanced security, accessible healthcare, quality education, modernised markets, cleaner environments, youth empowerment, and inclusive governance, adding that their performance would be measured by their actions.

“Today’s Lagos is not the Lagos of yesterday. We are a 21st-century megacity, driven by the energy of over 24 million people. This state is the economic engine of our nation.

“We are living through a new era of local government autonomy – fiscal and administrative independence now affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Lagos has always led the charge in this regard. As chairmen, you now have direct access to your council’s funds. With this comes direct accountability. No excuses. No finger-pointing. The buck now stops with you.

He charged the newly elected chairmen to use the autonomy wisely with transparency.

“Let your tenure reflect not political entitlement, but public responsibility. Leadership must never be about personal gain; it must be about public impact.”

The ICIR reports that Sanwo-Olu’s claim of adherence to the Supreme Court ruling is untrue, as states that have conducted local government polls in the country since the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy in June 2024 have only recognised those approved by the Constitution, and not Local Council Development Areas.