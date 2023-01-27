35.5 C
Abuja

Scam alert: Registrar not on social media – JAMB

Ijeoma OPARA
File photo: Jamb logo
THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned members of the public that its registrar Is-haq Oloyede is not active on social media platforms.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Board’s Director of Public Affairs and Protocol Fabian Benjamin, on Friday, January 27.

The statement noted that the disclaimer was pertinent to prevent unsuspecting members of the public from being defrauded, as a LinkedIn user had created an account impersonating the Registrar.

“The attention of the Board has been drawn to a LinkedIn account purported to be the account of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and sending friend requests to members of the public. This is a ploy initiated with the sole aim of defrauding gullible members of the public.

“The Board wishes to state that Prof. Is-haq Oloyede does not own or operate any social media account and neither has he asked anybody to open or manage one on his behalf,” the statement said.

JAMB advised members of the public to ignore requests and avoid interactions from such accounts as Oloyede had no intentions of getting active on social media.

The statement added: “This disclaimer became necessary in view of some unscrupulous elements, who have purportedly opened a LinkedIn account on his behalf to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public with their bogus claims of the erudite professor helping to network business enterprises, managing careers, providing jobs, running a research firm or connecting people with business contacts of firms or industry through the account.

“The Board urges the general public to be wary of these criminal elements so as not to fall victims to the scammers.”

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

