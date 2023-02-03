32.5 C
Abuja

Scarcity of cash, petrol provokes protests, bank attacks in Ibadan

Vincent Ufuoma
PC: Punch Newspaper
PROTESTS have erupted in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, amid the growing frustration and anger among the population over the scarcity of cash and petrol, which is affecting daily life and business operations in the country.

The ICIR understands that the unrest began at Agodi gate and spread to other parts of the state capital, including Iwo road, Gate bus stop, and Idi Ape, on Friday, February 2023.

Some of the protesters were seen attacking banks, specifically Access and Wema banks’ branches in the Dugbe and Queen Cinema areas of the city.

The state police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incidents, said that police were able to prevent the vandalization of a Wema Bank automated teller machine (ATM).

Osifeso had warned about a potential for violence during the protests.

He stated that an intelligence report had suggested that certain unscrupulous elements were planning to escalate the situation into chaos by shutting down and attacking various places of interest, including banks, media houses, schools, correctional centres, facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other critical infrastructure in the state.

He assured that the police command was fully prepared to mobilize and prevent criminal elements from turning the state into their playground, especially as the 2023 general elections approach.

He advised the public, particularly the youth, to avoid being used by agents of violence seeking to enrich themselves through criminal means.

 

Vincent Ufuoma
