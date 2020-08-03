School Reopening: FG to visit, assess preparedness of 104 Unity Schools

THE Federal Government on Monday announced that a delegation from the Ministry of Education would visit the 104 Unity Schools in the country to assess the level of preparedness for school reopening.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ben Bem Goong, the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to Goong, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, the Minister of State for Education, disclosed this at a Zoom Meeting with Principals of Unity Colleges across the federation.

He explained that Nwajuiba, the Permanent Secretary and Directors in the Ministry would embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.

Goong further stated that the Minister also instructed the Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to states to monitor compliance in their respective states.

He also enjoined commissioners for education from the states to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.

The minister, Goong added also urged the Unity schools to communicate their respective date of reopening to parents and students of their schools to avoid chaos.

This was as he directed that all returning students are to undergo temperature checks and other protocols before they are admitted into schools.

The Federal Government had on July 27 announced that schools would reopen for students in exit class to prepare for the West African Examination Council (WAEC).