Scorching heat: NiMet issues warning to 18 northern states

THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned about severe heat stress affecting Gombe and 17 other northern states.

According to its weather outlook released on Friday, April 11, by the Meteorological Manager for Gombe State, Gayus Musa.

The affected states include Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The agency stated that starting Saturday, April 12, temperatures in the affected states could soar up to 40 degrees Celsius(°C), leading to thermal discomfort.

“After three days of rainfall, discomfort levels are set to rise from April 12 due to high temperatures and clear skies.

Maximum temperatures in the north are reaching up to 40°C; with clear skies and moisture in the air, heat and discomfort will be more intense,” part of the statement read.

Musa encouraged residents of Gombe to take precautionary steps, noting that extreme heat could pose serious health risks.

He further cautioned that the combination of soaring temperatures and high humidity might lead to thermal discomfort.

He, therefore, advised people to limit their exposure to the sun, stay in cooler places, stay well-hydrated, and avoid intense physical activities during peak heat hours.

“Also, let’s always check up on vulnerable persons like our children and the elderly in our communities,” The statement further read.

He called on stakeholders to raise greater awareness about the dangers of heat stress and promote preventive actions crucial for maintaining good health.

In 2024, The ICIR reported how heat stress is affecting poultry farming in Sokoto state.

The report noted that heat stress is one of the most significant challenges of poultry farming. It occurs mostly during periods of high temperatures, causing birds difficulty in balancing heat production and loss.

States like Kebbi, Kano and Sokoto are among the hottest in the country, and in 2023, Sokoto state was predicted to be one of the states to exceed 40 degrees, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

For farmers in Sokoto, high temperatures pose a major business challenge, as older birds are usually more prone to developing respiratory and other diseases during the heat, usually after a lot of investments have been made by the farmers.