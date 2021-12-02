Scripps Howard Foundation offers fellowship

— 1 min read

THE Scripps Howard Foundation in conjunction with the Scripps Washington Bureau/Newsy and the Texas Tribune is inviting applications for its fellowship program.

The Scripps Howard Foundation is offering a 12-month fellowship program for individuals who want to start a career in investigative journalism.

The program which targets journalists worldwide aims at focusing on developing expertise in four specialities while being exposed to all the components of the newsroom.

The organiser says applicants must have completed their Bachelor’s degree by June 1, 2022, and must have no more than 5 years of professional experience in journalism.

The Fellowship will focus on four tracks which will include Investigative Reporting for Video, Data Reporting, Multimedia Reporter, and Data Visualisation.

The deadline for the submission of this application is December 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. interested applicants can apply here.