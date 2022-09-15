28.3 C
Abuja

Security Council declares NATFORCE illegal, orders immediate disbandment

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Mustapha Usman
National Security Council meeting
THE National Security Council (NSC) meeting, presided over today by President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared the National Taskforce on Prohibition of Illegal, Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE) illegal.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the development while briefing State House correspondents after the NSC meeting.

Aregbesola advised the NATFORCE leadership to disband the body immediately.

According to him, the council agreed that the organisation was illegal and it should disband itself.

The ICIR checks showed that a bill seeking to establish a National Commission for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in the country was passed by the senate in July.

The minister also said the investigation into the Kuje correctional facility attack by gunmen was still in progress.

He stressed that President Buhari was “very satisfied” with the performance of all security agencies, having received reports from all service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

He also said the president was particularly pleased with the Nigeria Police Force for maintaining “high professionalism” during the conduct of governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun and Anambra states.

 

 

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

