Security: FCT Police ban firecrackers during festive season

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has banned the use of firecrackers (knockouts) during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Saturday, December 14, warned that the ban is implemented to ensure the safety of all residents and to protect lives and property throughout the festive season.

The FCT police emphasised that the commissioner, Olatunji Disu, warned that the use of the banned items can lead to unnecessary panic and anxiety within the community.

Additionally, they present significant risks, including fire hazards and other preventable incidents.

The police added that violators, including sellers and users of firecrackers and fireworks, will be subject to arrest and prosecution under the law.

The law enforcement outfit urged community leaders and residents to raise awareness about the potential dangers associated with these items.

The command appealed to FCT residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or violations of this directive to the police.

They assured of its committment to maintaining law and order during this festive period. It encouraged everyone to celebrate responsibly, wishing all peaceful and joyful Christmas and new Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, in an operation last week led by the CP, Olatunji Disu, the command arrested seven “one-chance” robbery suspects.

Disu said the police’s ongoing crackdown against notorious robbery syndicates that have been preying on commuters will continue in the FCT.

Disu stated this on Thursday, December 12, while parading the suspects and 13 seized tinted vehicles used in the criminal activities.

The commissioner expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support from the public, which he said has been crucial in achieving recent successes.

He credited the reduction in “one-chance” robberies to a combination of robust intelligence gathering, well-coordinated tactical operations, and strong community cooperation.

“One-chance” robbers are known for using vehicles mostly with tinted glasses to trick and rob innocent passengers. The menace has long plagued the FCT but according to the police, recent crackdowns have severely weakened these criminal gangs, breaking up key parts of the networks behind these crimes.