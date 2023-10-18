Senate confirms Olukoyede, Hammajoda as EFCC chairman, secretary

THE Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senate also confirmed Muhammad Hammajoda as the Commission’s secretary.

The appointments of Olukoyede, a former secretary of the Commission, and Hammajoda were confirmed after President Tinubu wrote the Senate on Tuesday to request that they be confirmed as soon as possible.

Olukoyede promised to fight corruption in Nigeria without fear or favour and in accordance with the law.

Besides, he said he would prioritize crime prevention over law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the Senate also confirmed Halima Shehu as the national coordinator and chief executive officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIP).

The ICIR reported that President Tinubu appointed Ola Olukoyede as the EFCC chairman.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed his appointment via a statement on Thursday, October 12.

Ngelale also disclosed that thatTinubu approved Hammajoda’s appointment as the Commission’s Secretary.

Olukoyede’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He is the first head of the EFCC from Nigeria’s south since its creation 20 years ago.

The ICIR reports that none of the previous five substantive Chairmen of the Commission finished their tenure. They were all sacked. The incumbent National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, is the Commission’s pioneer chairman.

Olukoyede’s appointment has drawn criticism, with many contending that he is unqualified to be the EFCC chairman.

The ICIR, in this report, highlighted the opinion of some lawyers who faulted his appointment.