Senate orders police to investigate OAU professor’s death

THE Nigerian Senate has mandated the Police authority to conduct a thorough investigation towards apprehending the assailant of Jerome Elusiyan, a professor of Paediatrics and Child Health at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife (OAUTHC).

The upper legislative arm gave the order during the plenary session on Wednesday in Abuja.

It had also observed a minute of silence in honour of the scholar while calling on the security operatives to ensure justice is done by arresting and prosecuting the assailants.

Francis Fadahunsi, Senator representing Osun East brought the motion on the death of the professor of Medicine to the floor under order 42 and 52.

Fadahunsi stated how Elusiyan was “brutally murdered” in Edo State during active service to the fatherland.

He informed that the professor was attacked and killed on Friday night on his way to Benin at Iruekpen, Esan West local government in Edo State.

Elusiyan who before his death was the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee at OAUTHC had left Ile-Ife on Thursday for Ambrose Alli University, Edo State where he worked as an external examiner at the paediatrics clinical examination of the school.

But on his way back to Benin where he planned to pass the night before travelling to Ile-Ife of Osun State on Saturday, he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen.

“The erudite scholar was killed by unknown gunmen while he was in active service of imparting knowledge to the incoming generation may send fears into others who are in similar activities all over the country and other nationals who may be interested in coming to Nigeria now and in future,” Fadahunsi said.

He said the police authority was yet to arrest anyone in connection with the murder.

Yahaya Oloriegbe, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District and a medical doctor, who seconded the motion also described the incident as “a rude shock”

“Finding the persons who committed this dastardly act will be a step in the right direction,” he said.

The Senate thereby urged the federal government to place a high priority on the safety of all citizens, especially during the yuletide season.

It also resolved to mandate the Police authority to do a thorough investigation in the killings towards apprehending the assailant and bring them to justice.

Abiodun Olanrewaju, OAU Public Relations Officer had also told The ICIR on Monday that the gunmen who took the life of the Paediatrist were yet to be identified.

Though he said the security operatives were investigating into his death, no arrest has been made yet. “Security operatives have not told us whether they have made arrest or not,” he said.

The Obafemi Awolowo University had recorded the death of three lecturers within eight days to different circumstances surrounding their deaths.