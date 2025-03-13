Senate passes vote of confidence on Akpabio amid sexual harassment allegations

AMID public outrage and demands for a thorough investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Nigerian Senate has reaffirmed its confidence in his leadership.

The lawmakers resolved a motion moved by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, under Orders 40 and 51, in response to the controversies surrounding the sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio and the suspension of his accuser – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a senator representing Kogi Central – from the Senate.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months on Thursday, May 6, following a heated exchange with Akpabio on February 20 over seating arrangements, which later resulted in sexual harassment allegations against the Senate president.

In an interview on Arise Television, Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of making repeated sexual advances toward her, which she said her rejection led to their frequent clashes at plenaries.

According to her, some of Akpabio’s love proposals were made with her on the phone and face-to-face in her husband’s presence. She further alleged that she had all the evidence for her claims.

Although the Kogi senator, on Wednesday, March 5, submitted an official petition regarding the sexual harassment and abuse of office by Akpabio, the Senate’s Ethics Committee responsible for probing the claims, threw out the petition, citing key procedural oversights that allegedly undermined the petition’s legitimacy.

The female lawmaker subsequently resubmitted the petition, shortly before her suspension, but the fate of the petition, which detailed the sexual harassment allegation, now hangs in the balance.

Rather, the lawmakers defended the Senate’s decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan, asserting that at no point between August 2023 and March 2024 was the Senate informed of any sexual harassment allegations.

They added that the matter was solely about disciplinary actions concerning violations of Senate rules.

Bamidele said, “I want to make it clear that the matter referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges had nothing to do with sexual harassment. The Senate President did not preside over any case related to such allegations. What was addressed was a flagrant disregard for Senate rules and we followed due process as guided by the Constitution”.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan had, on Tuesday, March 11, reported her suspension and ordeal to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York.

The lawmaker, while describing her suspension from the Senate as unlawful, demanded intervention from the IPU.

But on Wednesday, March 12, the Senate addressed her complaint to the IPU, stating that her suspension was unrelated to her sexual abuse allegation against Akpabio but was instead due to gross misconduct and a violation of Senate rules.

Addressing the matter further on the Senate floor on Thursday, Bamidele acknowledged the growing public interest, fueled by allegations made by the Kogi lawmaker.

He dismissed allegations that the Senate exceeded its constitutional authority, emphasising that suspension was the only means to prevent disorder within the chamber.

He added that “It was never an issue before us that any senator was sexually harassed. We need to move past the events of the last two weeks and focus on our legislative responsibilities. There is critical work before us, including electoral reforms, economic recovery, and tax reform bills.

“The 7th Schedule of the 1999 Constitution is clear, and we all swore by oath that we will make laws for the good of this country. We swore to that oath and ensured everyone abides by that oath”.