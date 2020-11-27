Senate screens Mahmood for second term as INEC chairman

THE Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced screening of Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as chairman of INEC.

Mahmood was renominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter addressed to and read by Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate during yesterday’s plenary at the floor of the red chamber.

Lawan subsequently directed the committee on INEC to expedite immediate action on the president’s request.

In his remarks before the committee, Mahmmod appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Amended Electoral Act Bill latest in the first quarter of 2021.

While explaining that passing the piece of legislation within the timeframe recommended was critical for the success of the 2023 general elections, INEC had submitted several areas for amendments in the Electoral Act.

According to him, it is extremely important for the electoral legal framework to be finalised in due time as INEC cannot conduct elections under uncertainty.

He stated that INEC would continue to deepen the use of technology for elections and explore other ways in which the electoral process could benefit from technology.

He disclosed that the electoral umpire was working to ensure that materials needed for the elections were procured well ahead of time.

Yakubu, who succeeded Attahiru Jega was first appointed by Buhari as INEC chairman in November 2015.