SERAP issues UNILAG 48-hour ultimatum to reverse fee hike

Education
SERAP
THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued the University of Lagos (UNILAG) a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in tuition fees for students of the institution.

SERAP disclosed this in a statement via its official X handle on Wednesday, September 13, and threatened to file a lawsuit if the university failed to comply.

“The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) must immediately reverse the unlawful increase in tuition fees for students, reportedly from N19,000 to over N190,000. We’ll see in court if the fees are not reversed within 48 hours,” SERAP posted.

In July, UNILAG increased tuition fees, citing harsh economic conditions, and some students are now required to pay about N190,000 following the hike.

In a statement on Friday, July 21, the management noted that the hike was to help the university meet its obligations to staff and students.

Fresh students whose courses do not require laboratories and studios are to pay N126,325, while those who use the facilities are to pay N176,325.

In addition, they are expected to pay N10,000 and N20,000 for the toxicology test and utility charges.

The fee hike comes amid hardship resulting from several economic reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, which have caused a surge in the cost of transport, food and other essential commodities.

The new fees took effect in September and led to a series of protests by the students.

During one of the protests, policemen arrested two of the students and dispersed others using tear gas.

Despite the current hardships, several other universities have hiked school fees, with some students paying over N200,000, including the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), where a student Cyprian Igwe was rusticated in May for urging students to meet and discuss the hike.

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

