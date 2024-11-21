‘I can’t be removed through press statement,’ says sacked UNIZIK VC

THE sacked vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, has faulted his disengagement by President Bola Tinubu, describing the decision as procedurally improper and influenced by wrong advice.

Speaking on AriseTV on November 21, Odoh argued that his appointment was legitimate and challenged the legality of his removal through ‘a press statement.’

Odoh, who was appointed vice-chancellor on October 29, 2024, dismissed claims that he was unqualified for the position, adding that his credentials and the appointment process adhered to the university’s statutes.

Odoh stated that he was qualified for the position, noting that three assessors evaluated him and that he became a professor on October 1, 2015.

“I applied for the position. I applied and was appointed. I’m not imposing myself on the institution. But the issue of not being a professor is all lies. People paid to remove my records from a university.”

The sacked vice-chancellor insisted that only the university’s governing council, “not a presidential press release,” could recommend his removal, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education acted prematurely.

“The minister jumped the gun. The court has not ruled on this matter. I cannot be removed through a press release…There was no panel of inquiry. I was not appointed through a press release. The visitor has not invited me to hear my side of the story.”

Tinubu, had in a statement on Wednesday, November 20, expressed concern over the council’s alleged disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process.

The president, consequently sacked Odoh as the vice chancellor, and the registrar, Rosemary Ifeoma Nwokike, alongside the school’s governing council.

The council, chaired by Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, including members Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, Amioleran Osahon, Funsho Oyeneyin, a retired general, faced allegations of appointing an unqualified candidate without adhering to the university’s statutory requirements.

Odoh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless, maintaining that his appointment followed due process and accusing those opposing him of playing the ethnic card.

“I’m from Ebonyi state. We are regarded as third class people. People feel I’m not qualified because I come from Ebonyi State,” he added.

Odoh also criticised the government’s decision to dissolve the council and remove key officials, warning of a looming crisis in the university.

“I am going to the university to ensure that activities and accreditation go on. No vice-chancellor, no registrar, no governing council?

“People have ganged up to remove me at all costs. The Federal Ministry of Education is introducing a crisis on campus. I am an alumnus of this university. It pains me that the university is being destroyed.

“Mr. President must have been ill-advised. He can remove me but only through the council. The governing council is being punished for following due process to appoint me. I don’t know the offence I have committed,” he added.