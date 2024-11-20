Tinubu dissolves Unizik governing council, sacks VC, registrar over appointment irregularities

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has dissolved the governing council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

He has also sacked the school’s vice-chancellor, Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, a professor, and the registrar, Rosemary Ifeoma Nwokike, over allegations of procedural breaches in their appointment processes.

The council, chaired by Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, including members Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, Amioleran Osahon, Funsho Oyeneyin, a retired general, faced allegations of appointing an unqualified candidate without adhering to the university’s statutory requirements.

According to a statement by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, on Wednesday, November 20, the sacking of the governing council and officials followed reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

Background

Recall that The ICIR reported the controversies that surrounded Odoh’s appointment as the vice chancellor and Rosemary as the registrar of the university.

Odoh was appointed on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, by the university’s governing council led by the pro-chancellor and chairman of the council, Greg Mbadiwe, during an interview with the candidates shortlisted for the position of vice-chancellor.

However, challenging the council’s move, the incorporated trustees of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of NAUTH, Nnewi, along with Victor Modekwe, filed a lawsuit at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), according to reports.

The litigants sought an interlocutory injunction to prevent the 1st and 4th defendants/respondents, along with their agents, assigns, servants, representatives, or anyone acting on their behalf, from proceeding with the vice-chancellor’s appointment process based on the publication from September 12, 2024, until the court hears and determines the case.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the institution also, on October 29, filed a lawsuit challenging the appointments of Odoh and Ifeoma Nwokike as vice-chancellor and registrar, respectively.

The claimants sought a perpetual injunction to prevent the duo from representing themselves as or carrying out the duties of the vice-chancellor and registrar of the university, among others.

Subsequently, a memo from the Federal Ministry of Education declared Odoh’s appointment as the institution’s vice-chancellor null and void.

In a letter dated November 1 and addressed to the pro-chancellor/chairman of the council, on behalf of the ministry’s permanent secretary, it was stated that no appointments would be made without reconciling with the aggrieved parties within the institution.

The letter, which also contained the annulment of the appointment of the university registrar described the process leading to her appointment as a “gross disregard for constituted authority.”

However, the embattled registrar insisted that the process that brought the new vice chancellor was valid and duly followed.

Tinubu sacks VC, registrar, dissolves council

Tinubu, in a statement on Wednesday, however, expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process.

“After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the governing council of the 33-year-old institution.

“The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process,” the statement read.

Otukpo pro-chancellor fired

In a related development, Tinubu also approved the removal of Ohieku Muhammed Salami as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

According to the presidency, his removal followed his illegal actions, including suspending the vice-chancellor without following the established protocols.

“Despite the Federal Ministry of Education’s call for the unlawful suspension to be revoked, Engr. Salami refused to comply. Instead, he resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the ministry’s directors, including the permanent secretary.

“The Federal Government reiterated that the primary responsibility of university councils is to ensure the smooth operation of university activities in accordance with the act establishing each university,” the presidency added.