Gusau varsity disowns sacked UNIZIK VC, as FG reinstates Ikechebelu

THE Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, has disowned Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the recently sacked vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, over allegations of fraudulently obtaining his professorship.

This development comes as the Federal Government reinstated Joseph Ikechebelu as UNIZIK’s acting vice-chancellor.

Addressing journalists in Gusau on Thursday, November 21, the vice-chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Muazu Abubakar, revealed that Odoh was never a tenured professor at the institution, contrary to claims he allegedly made.

“In the case of Dr. Odoh Bernard Ifeanyi, the university notes as follows: That he did not submit any letter of acceptance of offer of appointment, that he did not undergo the statutory documentation, that even though Dr. Odoh was engaged as a visiting linkage staff in the Department of Geology of the university, and dubiously enrolled into the institution’s payroll from July 2014 to August 2015, he neither assumed duty nor taught any course since the inception of the department in the 2014/2015 academic session.

“The so-called letters of offer of tenure of appointment as professor and confirmation of promotion to the post of professor, dated 30th April 2015 and 12th November 2015, being paraded by Dr. Odoh Bernard Ifeanyi and purported to be certified true copies hurriedly endorsed by Ibrahim Bawa Kaura, former registrar of the Federal University, dated November 8, 2024, six solid years after the latter left the services of the Federal University Gusau, are products of administrative fraud orchestrated by Dr. Odoh, working in cahoots with the former vice chancellor of the university and the registrar”

Abubakar accused Odoh of colluding with former university officials to forge documents, including backdated letters of appointment and promotions that were certified years after those officials had left office.

“The whole charade was packaged and executed by the former vice chancellor and the former registrar, without recourse to extant rules and due process for reasons not known to law and common sense”.

“Further proof of the desperation to perpetuate such illegality is the impersonation and usurpation of the duties of the current registrar of the university by the former registrar, Ibrahim Bawa Kaura, who procured a fake stamp to certify Dr. Odoh’s equally fake documents as true copies on November 8, 2024, six years after his disengagement from the university.”

“The management of the Federal University Gusau, wishes to state in unequivocal terms that from available records, Dr. Odoh Bernard Ifeanyi is not and has never been a tenure staff of the university, let alone being confirmed as a professor by the institution.”

Recall that Odoh after being accused by the UNIZIK ASUU of presenting fake documents, consistently claimed that he was appointed as a visiting professor at FUGUS in 2014 and subsequently promoted to the rank of full professor of applied geophysics in 2015.

The dismissed vice-chancellor also presented documents to substantiate his professorship.

These included “certified true copies” of an offer of tenure as a professor and a confirmation of his promotion to the rank of professor.

However, the disavowal by the Gusau university followed the federal government’s decision to dissolve UNIZIK’s 10th governing council on Wednesday over allegations of illegal practices.

The council had controversially appointed Odoh as vice-chancellor in July, bypassing due process, according to the Federal Ministry of Education.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 20, Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, confirmed the council’s dissolution and Odoh’s sack.

He stated that the decision was taken after findings showed the council violated procedures in appointing the vice-chancellor and other top officials.

Meanwhile, the government has reinstated Joseph Ikechebelu as the acting vice-chancellor and Victor Modebelu as the acting registrar.

Ikechebelu previously served in the same capacity until Odoh’s controversial appointment earlier this year.

In a letter signed by Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ikechebelu was directed to oversee the university’s administration and refer council-related matters to the education minister until a new governing council is constituted.

“Sequel to the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, vide letter Ref: PRES/84/EDU/10 dated 18th November, 2024 nullifying the appointment of Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh as the 7th substantive vice chancellor of the university, who was illegally appointed by the dissolved 10th council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, I am pleased to convey the approval of the honourable minister to reinstate you as the acting vice chancellor of the university with immediate effect.

“Consequently, you are directed to take charge of the administration of the university,” the letter reads.