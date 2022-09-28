27.1 C
Abuja
27.1 C
Abuja

Shell acquires Nigerian solar firm, Daystar

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Daystar Power Shell
DayStar Power.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

OIL giant, Shell has today acquired Daystar Power, a Lagos and West African provider of hybrid solar power solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses.

This acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, is to deliver carbon emission reductions and power cost savings to C&I businesses across Africa, according to a statement on the firm’s website.

The acquisition fee is undisclosed.

Daystar, following this development, has begun to target an increase of its installed solar capacity to 400 megawatts by 2025 to become one of Africa’s leading providers of solar power solutions for commercial and industrial businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Daystar Power, Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, noted that there has been a demand for their product in the markets they operate.

Hardenberg said, “We have seen booming demand for solar energy in the African markets where we operate. That has been reflected in our growth: we are on-track to increase our installed solar capacity by 135 per cent in 2022.

“As part of Shell, we will be able to execute our mission even faster to deliver carbon emission reductions and power cost savings to businesses across Africa,” he said.

Shell’s Executive Vice-President, Renewable Generation, Thomas Brostrøm, described the deal as the company’s first power acquisition in Africa and a fundamental step for Shell in emerging power markets.

- Advertisement -

“As we do this, we’re helping to address a critical energy gap for many who currently rely on diesel generators for back-up power. Daystar Power has a loyal customer base and a promising growth outlook, and by combining our efforts and expertise, I believe we can make a real difference in the energy transition, for West Africa and beyond,” Bostrøm remarked.

Shell will fully own Daystar, but von Hardenberg and the management team will continue to run the company as it continues to expand across the African continent.

Daystar Power was founded in 2017 by Jasper Graf von Hardenberg and Christian Wessels to help solve the energy crisis facing businesses with solar power.

In 2021, it received a $20 million investment from the International Finance Corporation(IFC), a subsidiary of the World Bank Group, to enable it carry out more renewable energy projects in Nigeria, where the company presently operates 150 solar power systems.

Today, the firm is present in four countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Togo), runs over 300 power installations with an installed solar capacity of 32mw, and has a team of 140 colleagues.

This Shell investment is the first of many as it seeks to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Lawan loses out as court declares Machina APC senatorial candidate

THE Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, has declared Bashir Machina...
Judiciary

Obi’s supporters can only march through Lekki tollgate, court rules

SUPPORTERS of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate Peter Obi have been ordered to...
Business and Economy

Lagos State takes delivery of trains for red line

THE Lagos State government has taken delivery of trains for its red line rail...
Elections

I am your stepping stone to becoming president, Atiku tells South-East

THE Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the South-East to...
Conflict and Security

No state has approval for weapons purchase, Buhari tells Akeredolu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that no state in the country has been given...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLawan loses out as court declares Machina APC senatorial candidate

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.