Shelve your protest as it clashes with ‘Police Day’, Police tells ‘Take it Back Movement’

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has asked the ‘Take It Back Movement’ to shelve its planned nationwide protest because it coincides with the country’s first-ever National Police Day scheduled for Monday, April 7.

The Take It Back Movement, a civic group known for its vocal criticism of government policies, had announced mass protests across several states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The demonstration, according to the group, is aimed at drawing attention to the ‘bad governance’ and shrinking civic space in Nigeria. According to one of the organisation’s announcements on social media, the “Cybercrime Act creates an environment of fear and censorship. We must #RepealCyberCrimeAct for a free Nigeria!”

It further asked citizens to “join the masses on April 7, at Iwo Road, Ibadan,”

But in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, April 6, the police described the protest as ‘ill-timed and mischievous,’ arguing that the date should be left to celebrate the sacrifices and achievements of police officers.

According to him, April 7 has been officially designated by the Federal Government as National Police Day.

He noted that the day will, for the first time, bring together dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats, to celebrate the achievements of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police believed that holding protests on such a significant day could ‘malign the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.’

“While not against the exercise of citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and association in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security is to be celebrated, putting into consideration that such glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life internationally and within the country, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and Diplomats.

“In line with best global practices adopted by nations in celebrating the achievements of their Police institution, the Nigerian government has taken the bull by the horns by declaring every April 7 as National Police Day.

“The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is, however, questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole,” the statement added.

The police further called on the organisers to reconsider their plans and opt for dialogue instead.

The ICIR reports that this attempt by the police has become a recurring response to civic mobilisations as they often ask or threaten citizens not to embark on planned

protest.

In recent times, the police have routinely cited ‘security concerns,’ among others, to discourage public demonstrations.