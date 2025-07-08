back to top

Shettima urges judiciary to foster confidence in Nigeria’s capital market

Reading time: 2 mins
Banking and Finance
Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima
Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

VICE President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigeria’s judiciary to enhance trust and efficiency within the country’s capital market.

He made the call during the  Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Judges’ Workshop on Monday, July 7, in Abuja.

He said effective dispute resolution mechanisms underpin investors’ confidence and market stability.

“A strong and trustworthy capital market is fundamental to national economic transformation,” Shettima stressed.

Beyond its role as a trading platform, the capital market mobilises long-term funds that are crucial for infrastructure, business expansion, and job creation.

All these are vital to Nigeria’s development goals amid a young and growing population, the vice president pointed out.

He believes that investors’ trust hinges on a legal system capable of resolving disputes promptly and fairly.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, especially in financial markets where timing is critical,” Shettima said.

The vice president further called on judges to deepen their knowledge of capital market laws and work closely with the SEC to uphold market integrity.

The workshop, themed ‘Repositioning the Nigerian Capital Market for National Economic Transformation through Effective Dispute Resolution,’ brought together the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judges, Attorney-General, SEC officials, and legal practitioners.

Read Also:

Audit report indicts Nigeria’s SEC for N60.65bn fraud
Bank recapitalisation: CBN, SEC approve FCMB Group’s rights offer
Investors lose over N601bn as SEC pledges to protect market confidence
ISA 2025: Ponzi schemes operators to face 10 years jail term

On his part, SEC Director General Emomotimi Agama stated that the workshop aimed to enhance judicial capacity, promote consistency in rulings, and foster collaboration between regulators and the judiciary.

Commending the passage of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), he said, “The ISA 2025 is a legislative success, a legal milestone, and a reform that ushers in a new era for our capital market.

“By enacting this progressive law, Nigeria has taken a bold step toward fostering a more transparent, efficient, resilient, and secure investment climate.”


     

     

    The workshop was part of the SEC’s objective of engaging the Judiciary in capital market operations, especially on the specialised law, regulations, and ethics upon which market integrity relies.

    It is also part of its commitment to a deeper engagement with all stakeholders, ensuring that the provisions of the ISA 2025 are widely disseminated, discussed and fully understood to achieve its goals in restoring investors confidence, bringing timely succour to aggrieved investors and creating a broad-based participation of Nigerians in wealth creation, Agama explained.

    “As judges, your interpretations of these provisions will set legal precedents that will shape market behaviour for decades.

    “Furthermore, recent cases have highlighted the need for judicial preparedness. This workshop will therefore provide practical case studies on capital market litigation, foster dialogue between judges, regulators, and market operators, and equip the judiciary with tools to handle sophisticated financial crimes,” Agama added.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement