back to top

Bank recapitalisation: CBN, SEC approve FCMB Group’s rights offer

Reading time: 2 mins
Banking and Finance
Bank recapitalisation: CBN, SEC approve FCMB Group’s rights offer
A file picture of FCMB building
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

AS most banks gear up to meet banking recapitalisation targets, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have approved FCMB Group’s N147 billion rights offer.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the company’s secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, on Monday, December 30.

According to the statement, the offer was oversubscribed by 33 per cent, attracting 42,800 investors, with 92 per cent subscribing via more convenient digital channels such as the bank’s mobile app and ushering in over 39,000 new investors to the FCMB Group.

The total amount raised and verified by the regulators is N147,508,464,568.60, while N144,559,788,701.30 was absorbed through the issuance of 19,802,710,781 ordinary shares at N7.30 per share, bringing the total post-offer issued shares to 39,605,421,562 shares.

FCMB said that it also obtained regulatory approvals to use the net proceeds of the public offer to strengthen the capital base of its banking subsidiary – First City Monument Bank.

With the new fund injection, FCMB’s new capital base stands at over N240 billion, which exceeds the minimum requirement for a national banking license.

The firm said it was aiming to retain its international banking licence and would be able to achieve that target with the subsequent phases of the FCMB Group’s capital programme.

Commenting on the successful completion of the public offer, the group’s chief executive officer, Ladi Balogun, said, “We are grateful to our existing shareholders and new investors for coming out strongly to support this offer. The success of the public offer reflects significant investor confidence in our strategy and growth potential as well as trust in the board, leadership, and our people to fulfil our commitments and realise this potential.

“We also extend our profound appreciation to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited for their continued foresight, innovation, guidance, and support, which has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

“This marks an important step forward in our journey to unlock new opportunities, create value for our shareholders, and contribute to the economic growth of Nigeria and Africa. We remain committed to executing the subsequent phases of our capital-raising programme in 2025.”


     

     

    Read Also:

    ‘CBN’s proposed bank’s recapitalisation timely to save depositors’
    ‘Nigerians indirectly paying for CBN’s unregulated lending to FG through high inflation’
    43 non-eligible items remain banned from forex, CBN insists [List included]
    Again, CBN clarifies issues on IOC’s 50% repatriated funds

    At the group’s recent extraordinary general meeting, shareholders approved plans to raise N340 billion as additional capital.

    The ICIR reported that as the Nigerian banking sector gears up for recapitalisation, the CBN released the list of licensed deposit money banks (DMB) operating in the country.

    The list was made public on the CBN’s official website on Tuesday, May 8, to provide insights into the country’s banking landscape.

    According to the CBN, banks with international authorisation include Access Bank Limited, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Limited, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, United Bank of Africa Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

    Harrison EDEH
    hedeh@icirnigeria.org

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement