Shops, goods destroyed as fire guts Nyanya market in Abuja

Bankole Abe

SHOPS and goods were destroyed during a fire outbreak at the Nyanya market in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is not known as of the time of filing this report.

The ICIR gathered that the fire started after most of the traders had closed their shops for the day.

Traders had to return to the market to retrieve their wares upon hearing about the fire outbreak.

Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service Ugo Huan confirmed the incident, adding that the inferno was under control.

She said, “It is true. We received a distress call and our men went there. Everything is under control.”

This is coming almost three weeks after some lives were lost in a fire outbreak at Kubwa Ultra-Modern Market, also in Abuja.

Report says some members of the public joined the firefighters in quelling the fire. The number of casualties has not been confirmed.

