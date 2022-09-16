SIMA offers documentary and educational media competition

THE Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA) is accepting entries for its international documentary and educational media competition and showcase.

The competition is funded by documentary companies and human rights organisations.

The categories are feature documentaries, short documentaries, virtual reality (VR) films, impact videos (innovations and creative advocacy), and production companies.

Filmmakers and activists can submit videos that inspire activism, compassion, and social transformation.

Feature documentaries must be a minimum of 40 minutes, shorts less than 40 minutes, VR less than 20 minutes in length, and impact videos 2 to 20 minutes long.

Films must have been completed between October 2021 and September 2022. Non-English language documentaries and educational impact videos must be subtitled in English.

Winners in each category will receive cash prizes, media features, and distribution opportunities.

The entry fee starts at $20.

The deadline is October 7, 2022.

Interested participants can submit entries here.