AXS Film Fund offers grants for documentary filmmakers, new media creators

THE AXS Film Fund is accepting applications for its 2026 grant cycle, offering awards of up to $10,000 to support documentary filmmakers and nonfiction new media creators working on projects at any stage of production.

The fund prioritises creators living with disabilities, particularly those from underrepresented communities, but welcomes applications from all eligible storytellers.

Eligible projects include feature-length documentaries (45 minutes or longer), experimental nonfiction films, and nonfiction new media projects with a video component. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, not enrolled in a degree-granting programme, and serve as the director or producer of the project.

Each year, the fund supports between three and five creators, helping them complete impactful nonfiction stories that bring underrepresented perspectives to audiences. Selected projects are evaluated based on artistic merit, feasibility, ethics, accountability, and the strength of the proposal.

Applications close on July 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Interested applicants can apply here.