Simon Ekpa declares 2 weeks sit-at-home in South-East

FINLAND-BASED pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has announced that there will be a two-week sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East region from July 31.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, Ekpa also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu who was arrested and detained for charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society and publication of defamatory matter, amongst others.

“Following the demand by the Biafra people for more sit-at-home civil disobedience, the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Biafra De Facto Government In Homeland wish to notify Biafrans that there will be a sit-at-home civil disobedience starting from 31 July, 2023 to 14 August, 2023,” Ekpa said.

Ekpa warned that failure to comply with the order will attract ‘heavy consequences’.

He added: “From Monday, 7th August to Friday, 11 August, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland while on Saturday, 12 August and Sunday, 13 August 2023, there will be a break as all Biafran markets will open.

“On Monday, 14 August, there will be lockdown in Biafraland. We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.

“We also call on all oil companies operating in the Biafran territory to shutdown oil exploration on these dates to avoid the anger of the Biafran people, which may come with heavy consequences.”

However, the President, Concerned Nigerians Network (CNN) in Diaspora James Erebuoye has warned Ekpa to desist from issuing any such ‘sit-at-home’ orders in the South-East.

“He can’t be in his comfort zone and be instigating crisis in Nigeria by ordering sit at home in the Eastern region thereby depriving people of their daily businesses all for his selfish interest,” Erebuoye stated.

Several lives were lost, and properties destroyed, in parts of the South-East during the just concluded one-week sit-at-home ordered by Ekpa’s faction of IPOB from July 3 to July 10.

The spokesman of IPOB Emma Powerful had distanced the group from the sit-at-home ordered by Ekpa, but hoodlums who enforced the directive attacked persons who ventured out for work and business during the period.