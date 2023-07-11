30.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsDiaspora News
Diaspora News

Simon Ekpa declares 2 weeks sit-at-home in South-East

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Simon Ekpa
Simon Ekpa

Related

FINLAND-BASED pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has announced that there will be a two-week sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East region from July 31.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, Ekpa also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu who was arrested and detained for charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society and publication of defamatory matter, amongst others.

“Following the demand by the Biafra people for more sit-at-home civil disobedience, the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Biafra De Facto Government In Homeland wish to notify Biafrans that there will be a sit-at-home civil disobedience starting from 31 July, 2023 to 14 August, 2023,” Ekpa said.

Ekpa warned that failure to comply with the order will attract ‘heavy consequences’.

He added: “From Monday, 7th August to Friday, 11 August, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland while on Saturday, 12 August and Sunday, 13 August 2023, there will be a break as all Biafran markets will open.

“On Monday, 14 August, there will be lockdown in Biafraland. We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.

“We also call on all oil companies operating in the Biafran territory to shutdown oil exploration on these dates to avoid the anger of the Biafran people, which may come with heavy consequences.”

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    However, the President, Concerned Nigerians Network (CNN) in Diaspora James Erebuoye has warned Ekpa to desist from issuing any such ‘sit-at-home’ orders in the South-East.

    “He can’t be in his comfort zone and be instigating crisis in Nigeria by ordering sit at home in the Eastern region thereby depriving people of their daily businesses all for his selfish interest,” Erebuoye stated.

    Several lives were lost, and properties destroyed, in parts of the South-East during the just concluded one-week sit-at-home ordered by Ekpa’s faction of IPOB from July 3 to July 10.

    The spokesman of IPOB Emma Powerful had distanced the group from the sit-at-home ordered by Ekpa, but hoodlums who enforced the directive attacked persons who ventured out for work and business during the period.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Tax and Taxation

    FIRS extends deadline for filing Company Income Tax returns

    COMPANIES that were unable to file their income tax (CIT) returns for the 2023...
    News

    NDLEA boss orders clampdown on illegal sale, use of ‘laughing gas’

    THE Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, has...
    Politics and Governance

    Alleged vote buying: FG arraigns Adebutu, others

    CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun...
    Business and Economy

    28 states have no capital importation in Q1 2023

    A NATIONAL Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report states that only nine states were destinations...
    Diaspora News

    Why Seychelles imposed travel ban on Nigerian passport holders

    THE Republic of Seychelles has reportedly imposed a ban on Nigerian passport holders applying...

    Most Read

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    NDLEA asks court to strike out suit seeking Tinubu’s arrest, prosecution over drug case

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    FG excludes doctors, lecturers from 40% pay rise for public servants

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    FIRS extends deadline for filing Company Income Tax returns

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.