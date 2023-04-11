27.1 C
Abuja

Ekpa declares self Biafra Prime Minister in Exile, names advisory council

Diaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Simon Ekpa

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

CONTROVERSIAL pro-Biafra agitator and self-acclaimed spokesperson Simon Ekpa, has announced his appointment as the first Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE).

According to Ekpa, who announced the development on Twitter, the election through which he emerged as Prime Minister allegedly held on April 8 and became effective immediately. A 16-man advisory committee of the BRGIE was also named for positions such as Head of Finance and Deputy, Defense Secretary, Home Land Liaison, Diplomatic and Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and the Military.

Others are Oil and Gas, Education, Information/Media and Communication, Board of Nursing, Transport and Logistics, Department of Planning and Strategy, Pharmacy and Laboratory Science, Secretary of the World Igbo Union, Coastal Region Orientation Coordinator and the Group’s Secretary.

Ekpa, who disclosed he would continue to double as spokesperson of the pro-Biafra agitators, said although the task ahead was “very tough”, the “battle for Biafra Liberation” would be completed.

“This job I will do with everything in me and to see that over three million children that were slaughtered by the Nigeria terrorist government didn’t die in vain,” he said.

Likening the Biafra struggle to the internal crisis in Pakistan which resulted in a third war between India and Pakistan in 1971, and the secession of East Pakistan to establish the independent state of Bangladesh, Ekpa expressed optimism for a similar outcome.

Apart from achieving Biafra freedom, Ekpa said he is also seeking the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested since June 2021 and is now facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ekpa said more of the government departments will be activated and announced on, or before April 17.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Buhari embarks on 8-day state visit to Saudi Arabia

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is embarking on an eight-day state visit to the Kingdom of...
Elections

APC seeks dismissal of petitions against Tinubu’s victory

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a petition to dismiss petitions by three...
Crime

Reckless driving claims two lives in Akure, suspect stoned to death

A 35-year-old man was stoned to death by an angry mob on Monday, April...
News

NPF to sanction officers for assaulting man in Port Harcourt

THE Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has condemned the assault of a yet to be...
Media Opportunities

Center offers conference on ethics, climate journalism

THE Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is inviting applications for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Buhari embarks on 8-day state visit to Saudi Arabia

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.