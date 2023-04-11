Ekpa declares self Biafra Prime Minister in Exile, names advisory council

CONTROVERSIAL pro-Biafra agitator and self-acclaimed spokesperson Simon Ekpa, has announced his appointment as the first Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE).

According to Ekpa, who announced the development on Twitter, the election through which he emerged as Prime Minister allegedly held on April 8 and became effective immediately. A 16-man advisory committee of the BRGIE was also named for positions such as Head of Finance and Deputy, Defense Secretary, Home Land Liaison, Diplomatic and Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and the Military.

Others are Oil and Gas, Education, Information/Media and Communication, Board of Nursing, Transport and Logistics, Department of Planning and Strategy, Pharmacy and Laboratory Science, Secretary of the World Igbo Union, Coastal Region Orientation Coordinator and the Group’s Secretary.

Ekpa, who disclosed he would continue to double as spokesperson of the pro-Biafra agitators, said although the task ahead was “very tough”, the “battle for Biafra Liberation” would be completed.

“This job I will do with everything in me and to see that over three million children that were slaughtered by the Nigeria terrorist government didn’t die in vain,” he said.

Likening the Biafra struggle to the internal crisis in Pakistan which resulted in a third war between India and Pakistan in 1971, and the secession of East Pakistan to establish the independent state of Bangladesh, Ekpa expressed optimism for a similar outcome.

Apart from achieving Biafra freedom, Ekpa said he is also seeking the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested since June 2021 and is now facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ekpa said more of the government departments will be activated and announced on, or before April 17.