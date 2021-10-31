Six months after her husband’s death, Joe Odumakin gives birth to twins.

— 1 min read

POPULAR human rights activist and wife of Yinka Odumakin, the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has delivered a set of twins six months after her husband’s death.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were safely delivered at a hospital in the United States of America on Wednesday.

Mr Yinka Odumakin died on April 2 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

In a statement released on Sunday, Okei-Odumakin said her late husband had always wanted to have another child 18 years after their second child was born.

According to her, “the “miracle” birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him.

“He had, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialised.

“YO, as he is fondly called, was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that he gave the names of the babies and told me how he would raise them.

“While many may interpret this to mean that YO had a premonition about his death, it was only a strong desire expressed by him to have babies that he would dot over and who would possibly step into his “aluta” shoes. It’s a dream come true!”

Mr and Mrs Odumakin got married in 1997 and had their first baby girl in 2000 and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya, the girl was named after Joe,

Reports say both mother and the babies are doing well and in good health.