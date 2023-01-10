Social Documentary Network offers 2023 ZEKE award for systemic change

IN partnership with the Foundation for Systemic Change, the Social Documentary Network (SDN) is accepting entries for the ZEKE Award for Systemic Change.

The competition recognises outstanding visual stories documenting systemic changes leading to sustainable solutions to global issues.

All entries must have between six and 30 photographs related to a specific theme. The submission may also have a multimedia component to supplement the still images.

The entry fee is US$30. Scholarships are available for photographers from countries without access to credit cards or where there the entry fee would be prohibitive.

Professional and amateur photographers around the world can compete for a US$2,500 award.

First-place winners will be featured in ZEKE magazine and in a traveling exhibition.

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 21, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.