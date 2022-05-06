Society of Environmental Journalists offers grants

— 1 min read

The Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) is accepting proposals for story grants on United States public lands.

Proposals must include a narrative, media dissemination plan, qualifications, a letter of support from editor(s), and a detailed budget.

Journalists can apply for grants of up to US$5,000 to support environmental reporting.

Story proposals that reflect diverse and inclusive perspectives (including, but not limited to gender, racial, ethnic and economic diversity) are encouraged.

Both SEJ members and non-members are able to apply for the grants, as long as their work is within the journalism field.

Non-members must pay a US$40 application fee.

The deadline for the submission of the application is May 16, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.