Sokoto youths launch protest, storm Sultan’s palace in support of Deborah’s killers

In response to the apprehension of some suspects of Deborah’s death, some youths in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital, have launched protests and shut down major roads in support of Deborah’s killers.

The protest started early this morning, Saturday 14, May 2022.

Samuel Deborah, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Sokoto State, was killed on Thursday, May 12, 2022 by a mob for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed.

Earlier yesterday, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, met with a cross-section of Muslim leaders and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Hassan Kukah, among others, in a bid to douse tension over the murder of Deborah.

Sources on ground told TheICIR that the protesters had shut down some of the major roads like King House, Bello Way, Kofar Taranmiya, Gidan Saki and Aliyu Jodi in Sokoto, and were throwing stones and causing chaos at the Sultan’s palace and other major places in the state.

A resident, who wouldn’t disclose his identity, said the protesters were calling out the Sultan against the apprehension of the culprits.

He further disclosed that part of a Catholic Church in Bello’s road and a court close to the Sultan’s palace had been set on fire.

“I have been in the shop since morning. I must tell you that I am very lucky to be alive. My shop is closer to the Sultan’s palace. I have been locked inside my shop since the incident started.

“Soldiers just left this place. If not, I would have been beaten mercilessly if they heard my voice,” he said.

A video provided by the source showed how some youths were stoning, scattering, and destabilizing the building of the Catholic church.

It was also gathered that while some youths were throwing dirt on the road, some were taking the advantage to steal and cart away valuables

Another resident who spoke with this reporter confirmed that some people were injured during the protests in a tussle with soldiers and policemen.

A viral video seen by The ICIR showed soldiers and policemen shooting into the air and firing teargas to stop the protests.