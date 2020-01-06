Soleimani Killing: AI warns Trump over threat to attack 52 Iranian heritage sites

Advertisement

FOLLOWING decision of Donald Trump, the United States President on his plan to attack 52 Iranian sites, some of which are religious and cultural spots, Amnesty International (AI) on Monday tasked the US president to ‘retract’ his statement.

AI in its verified handle said the plan clearly violates the United Nations International Humanitarian Law, which could amount to a war crime.

“Deliberate attacks on civilian objects, including religious sites and cultural property, violate international humanitarian law and are war crimes,” AI stated.

“President Donald Trump must retract his #Iran threat and make a public commitment to abide by international law.”

Trump had vowed to initiate the target which supposedly represents the 52 American hostages allegedly held by the Iranian government in 1979.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

The US President had warned Iran not to make any attempt to retaliate the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian head of the military.

Advertisement

“…the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself will be hit very fast and very hard. The USA wants no more threat!” he stated in the tweet on Saturday.

Since Soleimani was killed by the US government near Baghdad airport, the incident had caused an uprising among nations, particularly Arab countries. Trump, particularly claimed responsibility for the attack and further justified his action.

Iran has however vowed to retaliate harshly.

Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan, military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, responding to Trump said if the US targets 52, Iran would go after 300 locations in the US territory.

“If he says 52 we say 300 — and they are accessible to us,” Dehghan said. “No American military staff, no American political center, no American military base, no American vessel will be safe.

“He doesn’t know international law. He doesn’t recognize UN resolutions either. Basically he is a veritable gangster and a gambler,” he stated.

The Iranian parliament also chanted ‘death to America’ at their proceedings.