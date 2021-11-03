30.1 C
Soludo’s conduct at governorship debate was below standards – APC chieftain

Bankole Abe

1min read

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and board member of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Chibuzor Obiakor has said that the conduct of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate Charles Soludo during the governorship debate on Monday was below standards.

Obiakor spoke on Arise TV on Wednesday while dissecting the gubernatorial debate.

“Soludo’s conduct was below what his credentials are. His conduct was below what his abilities should be. It was a lesson in incivility, it was a lesson in arrogance, especially coming from somebody of his calibre that parades certificates like that.”

He claimed Soludo was not provoked but chose to provoke other participants, praising Anambra State for boasting of most refined set of men with character.

He stated that nothing less was expected of anyone wanting to be governor of the state.

“This is the state of Nnamdi Azikwe, Chuba Okadigbo. This is the state of Chinua Achebe and the rest of them.”

He opined that the governorship candidate of the APC Andy Uba did well at the debate and was consistent with his manifesto, rating him high to win the poll.

“We need to look forward. These were things that were talked about and thrashed out by Andy Uba. Everything Andy Uba said came from his manifesto. So these are things that are well thought out.”

He blamed the current governor for failure and claimed that the three flyover bridges the governor built were already falling off.

“Those flyovers started falling off about three months after they were commissioned and they are still falling off.”

 

