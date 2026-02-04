Solutions journalism network awards open for nominations

SOLUTIONS Journalism Network is seeking entries to its awards, which honour and celebrate outstanding solutions journalism from around the world.

By spotlighting these stories, the organisation aims to elevate what excellence in this craft means and inspire more rigorous, impactful reporting.

Nominations should meet the four pillars of solutions journalism, as defined by the Solutions Journalism Network.

The organiser says, “The awards are open to journalists worldwide — whether working in newsrooms of any size or independently.

“All entrants must submit their own original published work. Entries are accepted across all platforms, including digital, video, print, podcast and radio. For a series, please submit one representative story. If you are submitting on someone else’s behalf, you must have their confirmed permission to do so”.

Eligible entries must have been published or aired between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

The award categories include the General Excellence in Solutions Journalism, where one winner will receive a cash award of $1,000.

Specialist categories include: The Best of Solutions Journalism in News Articles; in Video; in Audio; in Visual Image; in Multimedia, and the Best of Student Solutions Journalism.

Each specialist category can have up to one first-place winner ($500 award), one second-place winner ($250 award), and one third-place winner ($150 award).

The deadline for nominations is February 27, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.